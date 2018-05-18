Karnataka Congress Claims Proof Of Janardhan Reddy Trying To Buy MLA Ahead of the Karnataka floor test, the Congress alleged the BJP through Janardhana Reddy offered money and positions to Congress a MLA.

43 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka floor test: The Congress alleged Janardhana Reddy tried to influence its MLAs. Bengaluru: Highlights Karnataka Congress plays tape ahead of BJP floor test tomorrow Says mining magnate accused of massive corruption called lawmaker Alleges he offered money, cabinet post and meeting with BJP chief



In this audio clip, the Congress said Janardhan Reddy, the scam-tainted mining baron linked to the BJP, was offering money and posts to Congress legislator from Raichur Rural seat for his support during



According to the clip, a man, who was introduced as Janardhan, promises Congress lawmaker Basangouda Daddal of a ministerial berth and more for his support. "You will be a minister," the caller is heard saying.



"Janardhan Reddy clearly says he has the backing of BJP president Amit Shah for doing horse-trading (sic)," the Congress alleged in a tweet after its leaders played out the clip at a media briefing.



The BJP hasn't responded to the Congress allegation yet.



The Congress and Janata Dal Secular, which made a joint bid for power after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in last week's Karnataka assembly elections, has been struggling to keep its flock together after



The Congress-JDS combine had initially sequestered the lawmakers in Bengaluru hotel but packed them off to Telangana capital Hyderabad about 600 km away



Just a day before BJP's BS Yeddyurappa faces the Supreme Court-ordered floor test in the Karnataka assembly, the Congress today released an audio tape that the party claims shows how the BJP was trying to lure its legislators to support Chief Minister Yeddyurappa in the Karnataka assembly.In this audio clip, the Congress said Janardhan Reddy, the scam-tainted mining baron linked to the BJP, was offering money and posts to Congress legislator from Raichur Rural seat for his support during the test of strength in the assembly According to the clip, a man, who was introduced as Janardhan, promises Congress lawmaker Basangouda Daddal of a ministerial berth and more for his support. "You will be a minister," the caller is heard saying."Janardhan Reddy clearly says he has the backing of BJP president Amit Shah for doing horse-trading (sic)," the Congress alleged in a tweet after its leaders played out the clip at a media briefing.The BJP hasn't responded to the Congress allegation yet. The Congress and Janata Dal Secular, which made a joint bid for power after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in last week's Karnataka assembly elections, has been struggling to keep its flock together after Governor Vajubhai Vala invited Mr Yeddyurappa to form the government The Congress-JDS combine had initially sequestered the lawmakers in Bengaluru hotel but packed them off to Telangana capital Hyderabad about 600 km away to insulate them from pressures from the BJP . Later the Congress also asked its legislators to install a phone recording app so that they can record offers made by the BJP to them. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter