BJP's KG Bopaiah, Interim Speaker, Helped BS Yeddyurappa In Past Trust Vote Congress said Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to appoint Mr Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker was against the rule-book as he is not the most senior lawmaker in the assembly.

46 Shares EMAIL PRINT KG Bopaiah, 62, a five-time lawmaker, is a former speaker of the Karnataka assembly Bengaluru: The BJP's KG Bopaiah will be temporary speaker tomorrow when his party's



Mr Bopaiah, 62, a five-time lawmaker, is a former speaker of the Karnataka assembly.



The Congress says his appointment is against the rules as he is not the most senior lawmaker in the assembly. Congress's RV Deshpande, an eight-time lawmaker, is far senior to Mr Bopaiah, so deserved to be speaker, said the party's Abhishek Manu Singhvi.



In a test of strength, the pro-tem speaker has to vote when there is a tie in the house.



Mr Bopaiah is known to be close to Mr Yeddyurappa. He famously disqualified 11 BJP lawmakers when they revolted in 2010 after Mr Yeddyurappa was charged in a mining scam. His move helped the BJP government of Yeddyurappa survive a trust vote but the decision was cancelled by the Supreme Court, which said he had not been fair.



The court had noted that the speaker's actions indicated "he was trying to meet the time schedule set by the Governor for the trial of strength in the assembly and to ensure that the disqualified MLAs and the other independent MLAs stood disqualified before the floor test."



Mr Bopaiah was also pro-tem speaker in 2008, when the Yeddyurappa government fell short of a majority and had to depend on five independents to scrape through the trust vote.



Defending his appointment, BJP leader and union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Congress's objection was a "hoax" as even 10 years ago, Mr Bopaiah had been appointed pro-tem Speaker.



The BJP's KG Bopaiah will be temporary speaker tomorrow when his party's BS Yeddyurappa, the Chief Minister of Karnataka , will take a trust vote on the Supreme Court's orders . This is one more decision by Governor Vajubhai Valla that the Congress is set to challenge in court.Mr Bopaiah, 62, a five-time lawmaker, is a former speaker of the Karnataka assembly.The Congress says his appointment is against the rules as he is not the most senior lawmaker in the assembly. Congress's RV Deshpande, an eight-time lawmaker, is far senior to Mr Bopaiah, so deserved to be speaker, said the party's Abhishek Manu Singhvi.In a test of strength, the pro-tem speaker has to vote when there is a tie in the house.Mr Bopaiah is known to be close to Mr Yeddyurappa. He famously disqualified 11 BJP lawmakers when they revolted in 2010 after Mr Yeddyurappa was charged in a mining scam. His move helped the BJP government of Yeddyurappa survive a trust vote but the decision was cancelled by the Supreme Court, which said he had not been fair.The court had noted that the speaker's actions indicated "he was trying to meet the time schedule set by the Governor for the trial of strength in the assembly and to ensure that the disqualified MLAs and the other independent MLAs stood disqualified before the floor test." Mr Bopaiah was also pro-tem speaker in 2008, when the Yeddyurappa government fell short of a majority and had to depend on five independents to scrape through the trust vote.Defending his appointment, BJP leader and union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Congress's objection was a "hoax" as even 10 years ago, Mr Bopaiah had been appointed pro-tem Speaker. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter