Fresh Power Tussle In Karnataka? Event To Honour State Minister G Parameshwara Sparks Buzz

The auditorium is heavily lit. Big cutouts of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshawara cover the stage. Scores of people are gathered around a framed painting of the Congress leader. They are celebrating "Paramotsava", an event to celebrate the state Minister.

The event, seen as a show of strength, took place in Mysuru. Supporters of the Minister, seers, Dalit leaders and several Congress MLAs were in attendance. The Minister too was present at the special gathering in his honour.

"My karyakartas and fans expressed their desire to hold an event and honour me, we are here because of the karyakartas, without them we cannot do anything in politics. Therefore, as per their wishes, I agreed to this event. They themselves have chosen the name. I'm indebted to their love, that's why I have come here," said the 74-year-old state Minister.

The event was organised to celebrate the senior leader's birthday.

"I only want to say this much that in the coming days we must prepare ourselves for a fight, because if we don't fight, it's not an insult to me but to Babasaheb Ambedkar. In the name of that great man, let's try and do justice to the poor, marginalised and downtrodden in society," said Mr Parameshwara.

Chants of "CM, CM (Chief Minister)", reverberated in the auditorium.

Critics argue that this event can be seen as a demonstration of Mr Parameshwara's political strength. Many in attendance spoke highly of the state minister and about the need for his growth and elevation.

In July, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had issued a firm 'no vacancy' message after the power struggle with his deputy, DK Shivakumar, reached the Congress' head office in Delhi.

Rumours had persisted since the Congress came to power in May 2023 that a power-sharing deal existed between Mr Siddaramaiah and his deputy. The Chief Minister maintains that he will complete his full term.

"You should never accept defeat, stay strong and grow to greater heights. When I say heights, this can mean anything. We are all here to march along with you. In your leadership, let's build a great society. Today's event should become a meaningful one. The message sent out from Mysuru just like many conventions of political greats which started off from Mysuru. Similarly, I believe this event will give us results," said Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, without elaborating on the nature of "results".