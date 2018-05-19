Hope BJP Has Learnt Lesson, Says Rahul Gandhi About Karnataka From Mayawati to Mamata Banerjee, leaders of opposition parties hailed the BJP's exit in Karnataka just before a floor test.

596 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on PM Narendra Modi over the outcome of the Karnataka election. New Delhi: Minutes after BS Yeddyurappa stepped down as chief minister, in Delhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took the just-concluded battle for Karnataka right to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's doors. An unusually combative Mr Gandhi, 47, said the BJP's failed effort to buy a majority in the assembly had been "directly authorised" by PM Modi and the idea that he was fighting corruption is a "blatant lie".



"He (PM Modi) is corruption," Rahul Gandhi said,



The BJP, with 104 seats, was eight short of the majority-mark - 111 but had controversially been invited by Karnataka governor to form the government on Wednesday.



The Congress-JDS alliance has accused the BJP of trying to bribe, abduct and threaten their lawmakers. The Congress has also put out several audio tapes that it alleges are recording of phone calls made by, or authorised by senior BJP leaders.



It was this fear that had forced the opposition to keep their lawmakers on the move, and finally shifting them out of the state when Mr Yeddyurappa became Chief Minister.



