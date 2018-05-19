Hope BJP Has Learnt Lesson, Says Rahul Gandhi About Karnataka

"He (PM Modi) is corruption," Rahul Gandhi said, as he went ahead to thank his party leaders and people who had stood their ground. "I am proud to say that they have been shown that in India, power is not everything, money is not everything... the will of the people is everything," he said.
The BJP, with 104 seats, was eight short of the majority-mark - 111 but had controversially been invited by Karnataka governor to form the government on Wednesday. BS Yeddyurappa's party had tried to reach out to lawmakers from the Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine to seek support.
CommentsThe Congress-JDS alliance has accused the BJP of trying to bribe, abduct and threaten their lawmakers. The Congress has also put out several audio tapes that it alleges are recording of phone calls made by, or authorised by senior BJP leaders.
It was this fear that had forced the opposition to keep their lawmakers on the move, and finally shifting them out of the state when Mr Yeddyurappa became Chief Minister.