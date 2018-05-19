KG Bopaiah To Stay Temporary Speaker, Floor Test To Be Broadcast Live Congress says KG Bopaiah, as the assembly's speaker, appeared to have been selected for his proven track record in helping Mr Yeddyurappa

78 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka trust vote: Supreme Court says KG Bopaiah to stay interim speaker (File photo) New Delhi: Rejecting the Congress' petition, the Supreme Court today said the BJP's KG Bopaiah would remain temporary speaker for the Karnataka trust vote. "Live broadcast of floor test would be the best way to ensure transparency of proceedings," the court said.



The Congress had asked the top court on Friday evening to cancel Mr Bopaiah's appointment by Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala because he had a dubious and controversial record.



that he is not the senior most lawmaker in the house. The court then observed that there had been instances in the past when the pro tem speaker was not the senior most.



The Congress also raised questions about fairness in the trust vote proceedings under Mr Bopaiah. The party said he appeared to have been selected for his proven track record in helping Mr Yeddyurappa survive the floor test in 2010.



"Just giving oath is fine but if Mr Boppaiah has to supervise trust votes, it's a problem," senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.



The court replied: "If you (Sibal) are casting aspersions on pro tem speaker then we will have to issue notice to him and postpone the floor test."



The court termed as "fair" the suggestion of Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala's counsel that



and 11 BJP lawmakers who rebelled against Mr Yeddyurappa after he was charged in a mining scam. That ruling helped the BJP government of Yeddyurappa survive the trust vote ordered by the government.



The decision was cancelled by the Supreme Court in 2011 which concluded that he hadn't been fair.



"Extraneous considerations are writ large on the face of the order of the Speaker and the same has to be set aside," the Supreme Court said in its 2011 verdict. The court had also passed strictures against the speaker for "ignoring constitutional norms" and acting in contravention of the basic principles that go hand-in-hand with the concept of a fair hearing".



Mr Bopaiah was also pro-tem speaker in 2008, when the Yeddyurappa government fell short of a majority and had to depend on five independents to scrape through the trust vote.



The Congress has contended that Mr Bopaiah, a five-time lawmaker, is not the senior-most member in the newly-elected House; it says Congress's RV Deshpande, an eight-time lawmaker, is far senior.



and claimed a comfortable majority, also asked the court that the assembly secretariat must be ordered to make a video recording of the proceedings.



Rejecting the Congress' petition, the Supreme Court today said the BJP's KG Bopaiah would remain temporary speaker for the Karnataka trust vote. "Live broadcast of floor test would be the best way to ensure transparency of proceedings," the court said.The Congress had asked the top court on Friday evening to cancel Mr Bopaiah's appointment by Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala because he had a dubious and controversial record. The Congress had also argued that he is not the senior most lawmaker in the house. The court then observed that there had been instances in the past when the pro tem speaker was not the senior most.The Congress also raised questions about fairness in the trust vote proceedings under Mr Bopaiah. The party said he appeared to have been selected for his proven track record in helping Mr Yeddyurappa survive the floor test in 2010."Just giving oath is fine but if Mr Boppaiah has to supervise trust votes, it's a problem," senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.The court replied: "If you (Sibal) are casting aspersions on pro tem speaker then we will have to issue notice to him and postpone the floor test."The court termed as "fair" the suggestion of Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala's counsel that Karnataka floor test be telecast live. Mr Bopaiah, 62, had famously disqualified five independent and 11 BJP lawmakers who rebelled against Mr Yeddyurappa after he was charged in a mining scam. That ruling helped the BJP government of Yeddyurappa survive the trust vote ordered by the government.The decision was cancelled by the Supreme Court in 2011 which concluded that he hadn't been fair."Extraneous considerations are writ large on the face of the order of the Speaker and the same has to be set aside," the Supreme Court said in its 2011 verdict. The court had also passed strictures against the speaker for "ignoring constitutional norms" and acting in contravention of the basic principles that go hand-in-hand with the concept of a fair hearing".Mr Bopaiah was also pro-tem speaker in 2008, when the Yeddyurappa government fell short of a majority and had to depend on five independents to scrape through the trust vote. The Congress has contended that Mr Bopaiah, a five-time lawmaker, is not the senior-most member in the newly-elected House; it says Congress's RV Deshpande, an eight-time lawmaker, is far senior. The Congress, which has stitched an alliance with the Janata Dal Secular and claimed a comfortable majority, also asked the court that the assembly secretariat must be ordered to make a video recording of the proceedings. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter