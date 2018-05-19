Top Court To Decide On Interim Speaker KG Bopaiah's Appointment Today: Live Updates

New Delhi: Day after the Supreme Court reduced the 15-day window given to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa by Governor Vajubhai Vala for proving majority in the state assembly to just one day, the top court will today hear a plea filed against appointment of BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah as the interim speaker of the state assembly. The petition was filed by Congress on Friday as the grand old party alleged Mr Bopaiah had a history of helping Mr Yeddyurappa in surviving the floor test. In 2010, Mr Bopaiah disqualified five independent and 11 BJP legislators who rebelled against Mr Yeddyurappa, the party said. However, the decision was later revoked by Supreme Court.
Ever since BS Yeddyurappa was invited to form the government in the state, which saw a high-pitched poll campaign, the Congress has been protesting the governor's decision. As the election results were announced on Tuesday, the Congress stitched an alliance with the JD(S) and approached Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government. However, the governor invited the BJP which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats.
Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says, "Wait till 4.30 pm. We will win and BS Yeddyurappa will be the chief minister for 5 years."
Visuals of security outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru ahead of the floor test to be held today at 4 pm.
JD(S) MLAs arrive at Le Meridien hotel in Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, the Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) combine had worried sick about efforts to bribe or threaten their freshly-minted legislators to cross over to the BJP.
Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Shangri-La hotel for the party legislature meeting. He is then scheduled to leave for the Assembly.
BS Yeddyurappa says "100% I am going to have absolute majority. Tomorrow I am going to take all that decision which I promised to the people of Karnataka."
Senior Congress party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also say's that, "Numbers are against BJP. Numbers are in favor of us. MLAs are also in our favour. We will form the govt."
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says that, "BJP does not have the numbers, we will win the floor test. BJP is just trying to prove their majority and they will fail to do so" in today's floor test.
BS Yeddyurappa Confidence Vote: Before Karnataka Trust Vote, Supreme Court to Decide On Interim Speaker
Whether BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah is qualified to be the temporary speaker when Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa takes a trust vote in the Karnataka assembly will be heard by the Supreme Court today morning.
On Friday, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "What the BJP has done is against the rule book. Ideally the senior most leader is supposed to hold that position."
