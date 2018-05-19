Top Court To Decide On Interim Speaker KG Bopaiah's Appointment Today: Live Updates

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 19, 2018 09:11 IST
KG Bopaiah was not the seniormost member in the assembly, Congress claimed. (File)

New Delhi:  Day after the Supreme Court reduced the 15-day window given to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa by Governor Vajubhai Vala for proving majority in the state assembly to just one day, the top court will today hear a plea filed against appointment of BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah as the interim speaker of the state assembly. The petition was filed by Congress on Friday as the grand old party alleged Mr Bopaiah had a history of helping Mr Yeddyurappa in surviving the floor test. In 2010, Mr Bopaiah disqualified five independent and 11 BJP legislators who rebelled against  Mr Yeddyurappa, the party said. However, the decision was later revoked by Supreme Court. 

Ever since BS Yeddyurappa was invited to form the government in the state, which saw a high-pitched poll campaign, the Congress has been protesting the governor's decision. As the election results were announced on Tuesday, the Congress stitched an alliance with the JD(S) and approached Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government. However, the governor invited the BJP which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. 

Here are the live updates from Karnataka. 




May 19, 2018
09:11 (IST)
Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says, "Wait till 4.30 pm. We will win and BS Yeddyurappa will be the chief minister for 5 years."
May 19, 2018
09:07 (IST)
Visuals of security outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru ahead of the floor test to be held today at 4 pm.

May 19, 2018
09:01 (IST)
JD(S) MLAs arrive at Le Meridien hotel in Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, the Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) combine had worried sick about efforts to bribe or threaten their freshly-minted legislators to cross over to the BJP.

May 19, 2018
08:59 (IST)
Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Shangri-La hotel for the party legislature meeting. He is then scheduled to leave for the Assembly. 

May 19, 2018
08:56 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa says "100% I am going to have absolute majority. Tomorrow I am going to take all that decision which I promised to the people of Karnataka."

May 19, 2018
08:51 (IST)
Senior Congress party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also say's that, "Numbers are against BJP. Numbers are in favor of us. MLAs are also in our favour. We will form the govt." 

May 19, 2018
08:47 (IST)
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says that, "BJP does not have the numbers, we will win the floor test. BJP is just trying to prove their majority and they will fail to do so" in today's floor test.

May 19, 2018
08:44 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa Confidence Vote: Before Karnataka Trust Vote, Supreme Court to Decide On Interim Speaker
Whether BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah is qualified to be the temporary speaker when Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa takes a trust vote in the Karnataka assembly will be heard by the Supreme Court today morning.
May 19, 2018
08:40 (IST)
On Friday, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "What the BJP has done is against the rule book. Ideally the senior most leader is supposed to hold that position."

May 19, 2018
08:38 (IST)
 The Congress and the JD(S) petition in Supreme Court states the court should pass appropriate orders directing that voting in floor test has to be carried out by segregating MLAs supporting and opposing the motion in different lobbies of House, news agency ANI reported

