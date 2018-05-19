Karnataka Highlights: Supreme Court Turns Down Congress Plea On Speaker

KG Bopaiah was not the seniormost member in the assembly, Congress claimed.

Here are the highlights:

Day after the Supreme Court reduced the 15-day window given to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa by Governor Vajubhai Vala for proving majority in the state assembly to just one day, the top court today heard a plea filed against appointment of BJP lawmaker KG Bopaiah as the interim speaker of the state assembly. The petition was filed by Congress on Friday as the grand old party alleged Mr Bopaiah had a history of helping Mr Yeddyurappa in surviving the floor test. In 2010, Mr Bopaiah disqualified five independent and 11 BJP legislators who rebelled against Mr Yeddyurappa, the party said. However, the decision was later revoked by Supreme Court.