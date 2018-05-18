Karnataka Trust Vote: Five Options Before The BJP The BJP is eight short of the majority mark of 111 (it won 104 seats but one of its lawmakers has been picked as speaker for tomorrow).

The BJP's BS Yeddyurappa faces a test of strength in Karnataka tomorrow, two days after he took oath under controversial circumstances.



Former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash Kashyap says after the governor officially sets the day in motion, the temporary or pro-tem Speaker KG Bopaiah starts administering the oath of office to the new legislators.



At 4 pm, Mr Bopaiah has to call for a trust vote.



The effective strength of the house is 221, so the majority is 111. The BJP, with 103, needs 8 for a majority. The Congress-JDS combine claims 115 votes.



There are many ways in which the BJP can pull off a win in tomorrow's cliffhanger. Here are five of those scenarios. In Options 1 and 2, the "turncoat" lawmakers risk being disqualified under the anti-defection law. But in several states, that process of disqualification can drag on for years.



Option 1: The BJP gets Congress-JDS lawmakers to defy the party whip and vote in its favour.



Option 2: The BJP gets opposition lawmakers to abstain from voting, thereby bringing down the effective strength of the house and the majority mark; the majority is decided on those present and voting, not the strength of house, according to Mr Kashyap.



Option 3: The BJP persuades opposition lawmakers to stay away. Their absence will again bring down the effective strength without the risk of punishment.



Option 4: The ruling party persuades opposition legislators to resign. But Mr Kashyap says this is risky as there is no automatic acceptance of resignation in some states. The speaker has to investigate.



Option 5: The party or group that senses defeat disrupts the assembly and forces an adjournment.



If the BJP fails to make it, Mr Yeddyurappa has to resign and the Governor will invite the other group to prove their majority.



