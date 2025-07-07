Video: Drunk, Half-Naked MNS Leader's Son Abuses Woman Speaking Marathi

Amid instances of Raj Thackeray's supporters thrashing non-Marathi speakers over the language controversy in Maharashtra, a video has surfaced online embarrassing the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The video shows the son of an MNS leader, drunk and sitting half-naked inside a car, abusing a Marathi-speaking woman in Mumbai. The man, later identified as Rahil Sheikh, son of MNS's state vice president Javed Sheikh, is also seen flaunting his father's position.

An FIR was lodged at the Amboli Police Station for outraging the modesty of women and negligent driving, and Rahil was arrested.

Rajshree More, the woman who filmed the video, shared it on her Instagram handle. Reposting the clip, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam slammed the MNS and called it the "real face" of those who claim to be the protectors of Marathi culture.

"Drunk out of his senses. Half-naked. An MNS leader's son is hurling abuses at a Marathi-speaking woman. On top of that, he's flaunting his father's influence. See the real face of those who claim to protect Marathi pride. Are these the same MNS people attacking Hindus under the pressure of Muslims?" said Mr Nirupam.

Later, speaking to NDTV, Mr Nirupam demanded stern action against Sheikh.

Slamming MNS workers, Mr Nirupam said, "They are doing nothing but 'gundagardi' in the name of language. That is the ground reality of MNS." "Our government is not at all against Marathi; rather, we are promoting the language," he further clarified.

Several instances have surfaced in the past few days of MNS workers assaulting and threatening non-Marathi speakers, on the lines of the radical campaign by their chief Raj Thackeray, who replicates the aggression of Marathi icon Bal Thackeray.

Ms More, a Maharashtrian herself, had earlier grabbed headlines with a video against Marathi imposition on non-native speakers. In a now-deleted video, she said that instead of imposing Marathi, the local Marathi people must be taught to work hard.

"I am a Maharashtrian. I am proud to be a Marathi. That pride is enough for me. I won't force others to speak in my language at gunpoint. I appeal that let people live. People come here to work in Mumbai. Let them work. If migrants leave the city, then you will understand what work you have to do. Marathis can't do such hard work. First, teach the Marathi people to work hard," she had said.

MNS workers had filed a complaint against her, after which Ms More had issued a public apology and deleted her video.