Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak: 'Anti-Spy' Display, Camera Upgrade Rumoured

As Android users eagerly await Samsung's next flagship lineup, new leaks have surfaced regarding the price, release date, display, and other features of the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

The new leaks suggest a price hike for the Galaxy S26 series as well as new chipset and camera upgrades.

Here are all the new features of the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra suggested by the latest leaks:

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus And Galaxy S26 Ultra Display

The Galaxy S26 series will have a 'Pixel-level' privacy feature. The built-in privacy feature will limit viewing angles and make it harder for others to see your screen in public.

The rumour was also somewhat confirmed by Samsung in a blog post. "Samsung will soon unveil a new layer of privacy to shield your phone from shoulder surfing wherever you are. You'll have the confidence to check your messages or enter a password on public transit without thinking twice about who might be watching," the blog post read.

Satellite Messaging

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series could have satellite-based messaging and emergency features. The satellite-based communication may include Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN).

New Chipset

According to the leaks, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will use the new Exynos 2600 chip in some markets and Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors elsewhere, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra will use Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 worldwide.

Camera Upgrade

Leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get wider apertures on both the main and 5x telephoto cameras, with the main lens moving to f/1.4, and the telephoto shifting to f/2.9. This will allow more light into the sensor and help with low-light photos.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus And Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series was announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. Rumours suggest that a Galaxy Unpacked event may take place on February 25 in San Francisco. Users will then get a fair idea of the exact release date of the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price

The Galaxy S25 series started at Rs 80,999 for the base model, Rs 99,999 for the S25 Plus and Rs 1,29,999 for the S25 Ultra. Korean outlet FN News reported that Samsung is planning to raise prices in South Korea. While the pricing of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series was fairly similar, a price hike is expected this year due to skyrocketing prices of components worldwide.