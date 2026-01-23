iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Biggest Upgrade In Years? New Chip, Split Launch

As iPhone users continue to wait for the launch of the next flagship, new leaks have surfaced offering a sneak peek at display upgrades, a new chip, and other enhancements for Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models.

The new leaks have also suggested a shift in Apple's launch strategy, from a single launch of all the models to a potential split launch.

Here are all the new features of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max suggested by the latest leaks:

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Display

While the 6.27-inch 120Hz and 6.86-inch 120Hz for the Pro and Pro Max remain the same, just like the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the leaks suggest a new under-display area instead of the Dynamic Island.

New Chip

iPhone gets a new chip every year; however, the A20 Pro chip for iPhone 18 Pro will be Apple's first chip built with a 2nm process and also utilise WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) packaging, 9to5mac reported.

Advanced Camera Features

Leaks suggest that at least one rear camera may feature a mechanical iris, allowing for variable aperture control. This hardware upgrade would provide superior exposure control and natural depth of field in tough lighting conditions, potentially reducing the device's reliance on heavy software post-processing.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Launch Date In India

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be released in September 2026, the usual month of iPhone release, but new leaks suggest the release of the base iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and the next-generation iPhone Air could be delayed to early 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Price

New leaks suggest a price of Rs 1,34,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro and Rs 1,49,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The pricing, however, may vary depending on storage and further configuration upgrades announced by Apple later.