Samrat Choudhary Leads Probables' List In Bihar Chief Ministerial Race

The BJP has Chief Ministers in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana - across most Hindi heartland states, with the notable exception of Bihar.

That might change this Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar, now a Rajya Sabha member, is set to resign today as Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, clearing the way for a new leader at the helm, likely from the BJP, its ally both at the state and Centre.

Read: Why Is Nitish Headed To The Rajya Sabha?

Samrat Choudhary, Nitish's deputy, is among the leading contenders for the soon-to-be vacant top post.

A meeting of Bihar BJP legislators at its Patna office at around 2 on Tuesday afternoon will make the decision.

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan has been appointed the central observer for the election of the leader of the BJP legislature party, who will then go on to become the new chief minister.

The BJP legislators' meeting will be followed by a meeting of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) legislators at the central hall of the Assembly around 4, putting its seal of approval on the new name.

If all goes according to plan, the BJP, which has long been a junior partner in the JDU-led government, will have its own Chief Minister in the state for the first time.

Read | 'Did It My Way': Nitish Kumar Quits As Chief Minister After 20 Years Reshaping Bihar Politics

The JDU has 85 MLAs in the 243-members Assembly, just four less than the BJP's tally.

Sources indicate that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself has recommended Samrat Choudhary's name, making his claim the strongest.

Read: Nitish Kumar's Successor Will Inherit A Bihar Drowning In Financial Debt

Samrat Choudhary, 57, belongs to the Koeri, or Kushwaha caste, a prominent other backward class (OBC) community in the state, which places the odds in his favour.

Among the backward castes, the Kushwaha community is the largest after the Yadavs. According to sources, the JD(U) has asked the BJP to appoint a Chief Minister from this very caste group.

However, considering the BJP's political trajectory thus far, and the manner in which chief ministers have been selected in various states, one can never be too sure.

The Other Names Doing The Rounds

The name of Nisha Singh, the MLA from Pranpur who hails from Kushwaha caste, is also being discussed. The BJP could play this strategic move ahead of introducing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, say sources.

There is also talk of appointing a leader from the Extremely Backward Classes, or EBCs, as Chief Minister. Among the contenders, incumbent Minister Pramod Chandravanshi stands out as one of the strongest candidates. He entered the BJP through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS, and became a minister for the first time in his career. He currently holds portfolios such as Cooperation, as well as Forests and Environment.

Digha MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia is also in the race. He has won the election from this seat for the third consecutive time. His father, Ganga Prasad Chaurasia, has also served as a Governor. His family has long been associated with the Sangh. He is a veteran party worker. Through him, the Extremely Backward Classes can be effectively mobilised, say sources.

Speaker Prem Kumar also hails from an Extremely Backward Class. He, too, aspires to become Chief Minister. However, his age could prove to be a stumbling block, say sources.

Names of leaders such as Hari Sahni and Rama Nishad from this group are also doing the rounds.

There is also talk of appointing a leader from the Scheduled Castes as Chief Minister. Appointing a Chief Minister from this group - which constitutes approximately 20% of the population - would also have an impact on the UP elections, scheduled for next year.

The name of Janak Ram, who hails from this social group, is also doing the rounds. He belongs to the Ravidas community. He has served as a minister and is currently a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. By appointing him as Chief Minister, the party could send a message to the Jatav voters of Uttar Pradesh.

Lakhendra Paswan, who was elected MLA from Patepur for the second time, recently met with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accompanied by both Deputy Chief Ministers. Following this meeting, his name has also come up for discussion. He currently serves as a minister and is considered a close associate of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

Additionally, the names of BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal and Minister Dilip Jaiswal are also being discussed.

PM Modi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister on April 15, sources said.