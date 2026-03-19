'<i>Yahi Sab Dekhenge</i>': In Nitish Kumar's Gesture, Many See A Successor Hint

Amid speculation in Bihar over who will replace Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister, a repeated gesture by the Janata Dal (United) chief has created a buzz and is being seen as a big hint.

Kumar, who took the oath as Bihar's Chief Minister a record 10 times, is on a tour of districts before he vacates the top post and moves to Delhi for a stint in the Rajya Sabha. The Samriddhi Yatra is being seen as Kumar's last tour of districts as Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Ministers and BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have accompanied Kumar on this yatra. During several public addresses in the course of this Yatra, Nitish Kumar was seen putting his hand on the Choudhary's shoulder. "Aage sab yahi dekhenge (He will handle everything going forward)," the veteran politician said on several occasions. The repetition of the gesture, be it in Nawada or Bhagalpur or Katihar, has intensified the chatter in Bihar's power circles.

Gestures and hints are significant in Bihar's political landscape. Veteran leaders rarely make big announcements without preparing their supporters. Hints are dropped, public gestures made so that the groundwork is done, and changes become acceptable. Kumar's repeated endorsement of Choudhary appears to be part of a well-thought-out strategy within the NDA alliance for a smooth transition.

Senior JDU leader and Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, however, dismissed these speculation. "I was very much present there. So, please do not come up with your interpretations before me," he said, when asked about Nitish Kumar's gestures.

The JDU leader said Nitish Kumar has a habit of encouraging his cabinet colleagues by saying he or she will look after things. "There is nothing new in that. You people are imagining that it is some new signal," he told the media.

A Strong Contender

Ever since Nitish Kumar announced his decision to quit as Chief Minister and move to the Rajya Sabha, there has been speculation regarding his successor. Choudhary, who has been Kumar's Deputy since 2024, is the Number 2 in the Bihar government. After the NDA's big win in the Assembly polls last year, Choudhary was also given charge of the Home department.

A three-time MLA and a former member of the state legislative council, Choudhary is seen as a strong OBC leader in the BJP. He belongs to the influential Koeri (Kushwaha) community.

Nitish Kumar belongs to the Kurmi community, and the Koeris and Kurmis are part of a bloc that accounts for 8 per cent of Bihar's population. This is significant in a political setting where caste plays a key role.

In fact, it was Choudhary's father and veteran politician, Samrat Choudhary, who helped Nitish forge what was known as the 'Luv Kush' -- a joint voter base of Koeris and Kurmis.

NDA insiders say that if Choudhary succeeds Kumar, the equation between the BJP and JDU will remain stable, making him an acceptable choice as the BJP moves to name its first Chief Minister in the state's history.

From Turban Vow To Deputy Role

In 2022, Nitish Kumar left the NDA and joined the Mahagathbandhan, drawing strong responses from the BJP. Choudhary, who was a minister in the JDU-BJP government, made headlines with a vow. He tied a turban on his head and said he would not take it off till he removed Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Two years later, Nitish Kumar jumped across the political aisle again. He parted ways with the RJD and returned as Chief Minister with the BJP's support. Choudhary became the Deputy Chief Minister and said his vow stands fulfilled because Nitish Kumar was no longer the Chief Minister of the Mahagathbandhan with RJD.

Choudhary then travelled to Ayodhya, took off his turban and dedicated it to Lord Ram, and shaved his head to mark the fulfilment of his vow.

Over the past couple of years, Choudhary has emerged as the Number 2 in the Nitish Kumar government and one of the most influential BJP leaders in Bihar. He is frequently seen with Nitish Kumar at public events, and the outgoing Chief Minister's recent gestures have sparked a buzz that he may be promoted to the top post. The BJP, however, is known to spring surprises when it comes to such choices.

Nitish Kumar's Plan B?

Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar's 50-year-old son, recently entered the political arena by formally joining the JDU. There is speculation that following Nitish Kumar's departure to Delhi, Bihar will have a BJP Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers from the JDU, with one of the two posts going to Nishant. However, there is no confirmation about any such formula between the NDA allies.

Nishant, meanwhile, may start a tour of districts -- or a yatra -- on his own. The JDU may have planned this to boost Nishant's public image and start grooming him as a people's politician.

An engineer by qualification, Nishant has been away from the corridors of power because Nitish Kumar, till very recently, did not want anyone from his family to enter politics. A staunch critic of dynasty politics, he recently agreed to his son's entry in this arena.

Now, JDU's plan to project him as a formidable leader could be a plan B. So while the JDU may let the BJP have its Chief Minister, it also appears to be prepping Nishant Kumar for a bigger role in the future.