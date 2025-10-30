Sabarimala Gold Theft Accused Unnikrishnan Potty Sent To Judicial Custody

A court in Ranni here on Thursday remanded Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in cases related to the alleged theft of gold from Sabarimala temple, to judicial custody, police said.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced Potty before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni in the afternoon after his custody period ended.

The court asked Potty whether he had any complaints against the SIT, to which he replied in the negative.

However, he told the court that he was suffering from various ailments and was under regular medication.

In response, the prosecutor informed the court that arrangements would be made to ensure Potty receives proper medical examination and treatment in jail.

The prosecution also submitted that Potty has not yet been arrested in another case registered in connection with the missing gold from Sabarimala. The court directed police to produce him again on Monday.

Potty was subsequently remanded to judicial custody and shifted to the Special Jail in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was in SIT custody in connection with the alleged theft of gold from the gold-coated copper plates of the 'Dwarapalaka idols'.

The second case pertains to the missing gold from the door frame of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

Meanwhile, former Sabarimala Administrative Officer B Murari Babu remains in SIT custody for four days, police added.

