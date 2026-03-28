Rupali Chakankar Quits As NCP Maharashtra Women's Wing Chief Over Astrologer Scandal

Under fire over her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, NCP leader Rupali Chakankar on Friday resigned as the party's Maharashtra women's wing chief.

"Following a discussion over the phone with (NCP president and deputy Chief Minister) Sunetra Pawar this morning, I am tendering my resignation as state president of the Nationalist Congress Party's women's wing," she said in a post on X.

Earlier, Chakankar had stepped down as chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women after her links with Kharat came to light.

In the letter shared on the social media platform, Chakankar said that she had clarified her stand on the Kharat case on the very first day, asserting that she had no direct or indirect connection with his financial dealings or alleged wrongdoings.

Her stand remains clear and firm, and the truth would emerge in the course of investigation, Chakankar added.

The allegations being levelled against her in the media without any evidence are "painful" but the truth would ultimately prevail, she said.

Kharat, who headed a temple trust at Mirgaon in Nashik district, was arrested on March 18 after a woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over three years. A total of eight FIRs have been registered against him since then.

Chakankar was a member of the temple trust.

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