Rs 5 Lakh For A Hospital Job: 50 People Conned In UP's Bareilly

At least 50 people have been conned in a job racket operated by clerks working at the Bareilly's Chief Medical Officer and officials at a district women's hospital, the police said today. Using fake appointment letters and forged certificates, the applicants were promised jobs and lured into paying huge sums of money. The jobs, however, never materialised.

An inquiry has been ordered by the district police chief after the duped persons filed a complaint. They have accused a clerk with the Chief Medical Officer's office in Bareilly and three other staffers of the women's hospital of taking Rs 3 lakh from each of the victims who were then promised a job in a 300-bed hospital that was opened recently, a PTI report said.

The issue was serious enough for Circle Officer Sadar Dilip Kumar to probe further, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan has said.

The affected persons have alleged that the clerks had told them in 2019 that recruitment was open for the posts of supervisor, computer operator, lab technician, driver, ward boy among others on a contract basis at the new hospital. The appointments, they were told, will be made by the Bareilly Chief Medical Officer.

The jobs could be secured for Rs 5 lakh each, of which they had to pay Rs 3 lakh each in advance, the PTI report said. Following a "delay" in receiving the appointment letters, when the job seekers approached the clerk again, he was found to have allegedly issued fake appointment letters last March using the letterhead of the Rashtriya Swasthya Mission (National Health Mission) with the fake signature and stamp of the Chief Medical Superintendent, they said.

They then used the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that followed as a ruse to tell their victims that the jobs were shelved as the hospital had been turned into a COVID care centre.

When the job seekers raised the issue again last August, they were called to the district hospital for a medical test and provide forged medical certificates with the stamp and signature of a senior official of the hospital.

In September and October, as they began to arrive to join duty, officials informed them that their appointment letters were all fake. Besides, there had been no recruitment process in the first place at the new hospital, they were told, according to PTI.