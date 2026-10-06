'Rockstar' Tukaram Mundhe Gets A Front-Page Mention In New York Times. His Reaction

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, often dubbed 'Singham' or 'Nayak ', has not only become a celebrity in India, but has garnered global media's attention too. Mundhe, who has been carrying out an aggressive crackdown on food safety violations at restaurants and food shops across Maharashtra, was called a "rockstar" in a front-page mention in the New York Times.

"No business appears to escape Mundhe's attention," the New York Times wrote, with the strap: "Diners revere him, and owners fear him".

The NYT also described Mundhe as a "food safety celebrity", highlighting how his campaign brought unusually high visibility to routine food safety enforcement.

The international coverage is less about Mundhe personally becoming famous and more about what his popularity says about governance in India. Earlier, BBC had reported that Mundhe's popularity reflected something larger - when ordinary government functions such as inspections and enforcement are carried out visibly and consistently, they can appear extraordinary to citizens accustomed to bureaucratic delays or weak enforcement. Reuters, too, had profiled Mundhe with a headline: "Indian food safety officer shakes up Mumbai, one viral raid at a time".

Tukaram Mundhe's reaction

Mundhe shared the New York Times article on his X profile, saying, "Good governance is not about making headlines, but about making a difference".

"Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust. When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works. The New York Times captures one such story from Maharashtra," he wrote.

All about Tukaram Mundhe

Among Maharashtra's most recognisable IAS officers, Tukaram Mundhe has built a reputation for being uncompromising and fiercely independent.

Mundhe comes from a small farming family. While his father was a marginal farmer, his mother managed the household through difficult financial circumstances. Mundhe worked on the family's farm while pursuing his education in a Zilla Parishad school. He later completed his graduation and postgraduate studies in Political Science from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University before cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2004 with an All India Rank of 20.

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A 2005-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer, Mundhe served in several key positions across Nanded, Washim, Jalna, Solapur, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune. Over the years, he served as Assistant Collector, District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML, and held several senior administrative posts.

As Solapur Collector, he was recognised for reforms in water management and transparent governance, earning the Maharashtra government's Best District Collector Award for 2015-16.

He was also honoured as the "Waterman of Maharashtra."

Over his career, Mundhe has been known for frequent transfers due to his administrative style.

In nearly two decades of service, he has been transferred more than 24 times.

Since taking charge as the Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, Mundhe launched one of the most aggressive enforcement drives in recent years.

Between September 23 and 27 alone, he suspended food licences and seized 50,601.78 kg of food stock worth Rs 1.19 crore as a part of a statewide festive-season crackdown. According to the FDA, licences or registration certificates of 13 establishments in Mumbai, six in Konkan division, eight in Pune division and three in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division were suspended. These included popular establishments in Mumbai such as Kyani & Co, Colaba Sweet Mart, Arun Vilas Farsan, and Subway, among others.