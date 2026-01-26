Watch: Air Force's "Sindoor Formation" On R-Day With Rafale, MiG-29s, Su-30s

The Indian Air Force aircraft on Monday performed a thrilling aerial flypast over the Kartavya Path in Delhi during India's 77th Republic Day celebrations.

A total of 29 air force aircraft, including 16 fighter aircraft, four transport aircraft, and nine helicopters, participated in the flypast, which is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the Republic Day parade.

These included Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, and Jaguar aircraft, complemented by strategic assets - C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft. The formations include Arjan, Vajraang, Varuna, and Vijay.

Two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s, and one Jaguar aircraft were part of a 'spearhead' formation, which symbolised the 'Sindoor formation'. It was dedicated to the Air Force's role in Operation Sindoor, which was launched in May last year to eliminate terrorists following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

During the Prahar formation, a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter was seen carrying the 'Operation Sindoor' flag along.

Six Rafale aircraft flew in a 'Vajraang' formation, which is a specialised, high-precision aerial display.

The air force aircraft also performed the 'vic' formation, the 'trishul' formation, and the 'vertical Charlie' manoeuvre.

On the ground, the air force contingent comprised four officers and 144 airmen. The contingent commander was Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar with Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhery, Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar, and Flt Lt Dinesh as supernumerary officers.

77th Republic Day

India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday and displayed its military and cultural strength at a grand parade at Delhi's Kartavya Path, which was presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

The two chief guests, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also joined President Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats, and senior officials were among the spectators.

Around 100 artists heralded the parade on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta', demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.