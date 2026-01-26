In Pics: Tableaus On Display At The Republic Day 2026 Parade

India celebrated the 77th Republic Day with grand festivities at Kartavya Path in New Delhi with several tableaus on display, showcasing the development journey, cultural richness and military might of the country.

At this year's Republic Day, the military prowess, which included missiles, warplanes, newly-raised units and lethal weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor, was among the dominant themes.

The Tri-Services tableau showcased Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness, highlighting the unity, strength, and seamless coordination.

The Culture Ministry's tableau celebrated 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, showcasing the song's composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the splendour of traditional arts and culture.

The tableau of Nagaland displayed the colours of the Hornbill festival, paying tributes to the majestic Great Indian Hornbill.

Puducherry's Republic Day tableau highlighted vibrant cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and the globally renowned vision of Auroville.

The tableau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting depicted the country's storytelling traditions from ancient times to the present.

Rajasthan tableau showcased Bikaner's famed Usta art tradition, known for its gold inlay work on camel hide.

Manipur's tableau portrayed the state's journey from traditional agricultural fields to international markets.