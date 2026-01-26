Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

In Pics: Tableaus On Display At The Republic Day 2026 Parade

The military prowess included missiles, warplanes, newly-raised units and lethal weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
In Pics: Tableaus On Display At The Republic Day 2026 Parade
The tableaus showcased the development journey, cultural richness and military might of India.
  • India marked its 77th Republic Day with grand festivities at Kartavya Path, New Delhi
  • Military display included missiles, warplanes, and weapons from Operation Sindoor
  • Tri-Services tableau highlighted Operation Sindoor and joint military coordination
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

India celebrated the 77th Republic Day with grand festivities at Kartavya Path in New Delhi with several tableaus on display, showcasing the development journey, cultural richness and military might of the country.

At this year's Republic Day, the military prowess, which included missiles, warplanes, newly-raised units and lethal weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor, was among the dominant themes.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The Tri-Services tableau showcased Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness, highlighting the unity, strength, and seamless coordination.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The Culture Ministry's tableau celebrated 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, showcasing the song's composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the splendour of traditional arts and culture.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The tableau of Nagaland displayed the colours of the Hornbill festival, paying tributes to the majestic Great Indian Hornbill.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Puducherry's Republic Day tableau highlighted vibrant cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and the globally renowned vision of Auroville.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The tableau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting depicted the country's storytelling traditions from ancient times to the present.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Rajasthan tableau showcased Bikaner's famed Usta art tradition, known for its gold inlay work on camel hide.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Manipur's tableau portrayed the state's journey from traditional agricultural fields to international markets.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Republic Day, Republic Day 2026, Republic Day Tableaus
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now