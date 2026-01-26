Republic Day 2026: Top 10 Patriotic Films And Shows To Watch On OTT Today

Republic Day is all about paying homage to our country and the brilliant minds who worked towards achieving greatness for the nation.

For years, January 26 has been defined by school functions, community gatherings that began with flag hoisting and even some parties with India as the theme.

With the pandemic still lurking around, there are chances that most of us will be at home in the company of our loved ones this Republic Day. And, what better way to relax on the national holiday than to spend a day at home and binge-watch a series of web shows and films filled with patriotic fervour.

We have compiled a list of TV shows and videos that you can watch on Republic Day

Movies:

Sardar Udham – Amazon Prime Video

The 2021 film is a biographical historical drama based on the life of Udham Singh Kamboj. It stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and has been directed by Shoojit Sircar. Watch it for some stellar performances.

Shershaah – Amazon Prime Video

Released just last year, Shershaah, received love from fans and critics alike. The film is based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Rang De Basanti – Netflix

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti is a cult classic and for good reason. With a stellar cast of Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan and R Madhavan as well as music by AR Rahman, this film is bound to leave you in tears.

URI: The Surgical Strike – ZEE5

The 2019 blockbuster features Vicky Kaushal and was a highly appreciated fictionalised take on the 2016 Uri attacks. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

Border – Amazon Prime Video

This 1997 Indian Hindi-language war film needs no introduction. It stars Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. Border is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Shows:

The Forgotten Army – Amazon Prime Video

The show, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on events about the brave men and women in the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The series stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari in lead roles.

Special OPS – Disney + Hotstar

Special OPS follows a RAW team headed by Himmat Singh -- played by Kay Kay Menon -- as they set out in search of a mastermind who is determined to carry out terror attacks across the country.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 – Amazon Prime Video

Set during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the show follows the staff of Bombay General Hospital and what unfolds before them during the fateful day. The show stars an ensemble cast of actors such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina and Tina Desai among others.

Bose: Dead/Alive – ALT Balaji

The series features Rajkummar Rao, portraying Subhash Chandra Bose, and follows the life of the patriot as well as the numerous theories around his death.

The Family Man – Amazon Prime Video

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, the series traces the life of Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer, who is not only protecting his country from known and unknown enemies but also dealing with the pressures that his covert job places on his familial relationships.

We hope you have a great Republic Day with these wonderful shows and moved added to your watchlist.