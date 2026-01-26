Op Sindoor Featured On Tri-Services Tableau At 77th Republic Day Parade

Operation Sindoor, India's mega military offensive against Pakistan-backed terrorists, was featured on the Tri-Services tableau of the defence forces during the parade on Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day this morning.

The 'Victory Through Jointness' tableau symbolised the joint combat strength, unity, and integration of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The tableau represented India's resolve to respond decisively through synchronised planning, joint execution, and seamless coordination during warfare. Check Live Updates

Delhi: The Tri-services tableau, displayed at Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade, depicts 'Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness'.



It represents the collective strength, unity, and integration of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force in…

Depicting the decisive joint military campaign, it highlighted the Air Force's precision air strikes, the Navy's swift manoeuvres that ensured maritime dominance, and the Army's ground offensives during Operation Sindoor.

The tableau embodied the Indian Defence Forces' transformation into a future-ready, technology-driven, and mission-oriented force.

The operation, which exemplified the Indian forces' capability to respond swiftly to emerging threats, began early morning on May 7, with strikes on terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Op Sindoor was launched to avenge the massacre of over two dozen tourists during a terror attack in Pahalgam last year. A four-day military conflict followed, with Pakistan attempting missile strikes on Indian cities that were eventually neutralised by the Indian air defence system.

The operation was paused on May 10 following a ceasefire at the request of Pakistani commanders, who urged an end to hostilities, unable to take more losses on their side.