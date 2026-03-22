Red Fort Protest To 'Udta Mantri': Who Is Ex-Punjab Minister At Centre Of Suicide Row

Laljit Singh Bhullar, a former transport minister of Punjab who was once among the standout figures in the state's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wave during the 2022 Assembly election, is at the centre of a political storm over the alleged suicide of an official. Bhullar was asked to resign from the top post by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure an impartial inquiry into the case.

The district manager of a state warehouse corporation posted in Amritsar, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, had recorded a video before his death, alleging that Bhullar caused him stress and pressured him to end his life. The clip soon went viral, with the Opposition demanding action against the former minister. Bhullar, however, rejected the allegations, calling them "baseless".

A day after his resignation, a case was filed against Bhullar, along with his father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his Personal Assistant (PA), Dilbagh Singh - based on the complaint filed by Randhawa's wife.

This isn't the first time Bhullar has been caught up in a controversy.

Bhullar, the MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran, was a grassroots volunteer for the Aam Aadmi Party who comes from an agricultural background in Punjab. He soon ascended to politics and defeated established leaders, including four-time Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill in 2022. Bhullar was given a key 'transport' post in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet.

'Udta Mantri'

However, soon after his induction into the Cabinet, a video of Bhullar surfaced on social media showing him emerging from the sunroof of a moving SUV during the AAP's victory rally, violating road safety norms.

Many Opposition parties, including the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, criticised what they termed "VIP culture". Some leaders even dubbed him the 'udta mantri' (flying minister).

Bhullar later admitted it was an "error in judgment" and apologised.

Red Fort Row

Another video surfaced shortly after, showing Bhullar alongside actor-activist Deep Sidhu at the Red Fort during the January 26, 2021, farmers' protest - when a group of protesters entered the historic monument and put up Khalistani flags. Opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, questioned the AAP leadership and alleged its links to "anti-national activities".

The BJP and Congress also demanded explanations from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bhullar defended himself, saying he was present "only in support of farmers".

Casteist remarks

Later in 2023, Bhullar drew criticism for alleged casteist remarks targeting former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill during a rally in Patti. The incident took place ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The comments sparked outrage, forcing Bhullar to apologise.

Bhullar, in a statement, said he made the remarks "in the heat of the moment".

Bhagwant Mann, too, issued a public apology, indicating discomfort within the party.