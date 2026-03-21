Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Quits Amid Row Over Official's Suicide

Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday resigned from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet amid a row over the alleged suicide of an official.

Mann said he asked Bhullar, the transport minister, to resign to ensure an impartial inquiry into the alleged suicide of a warehouse corporation district manager in Amritsar.

A video has surfaced on social media in which the manager, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, was heard saying that he had consumed some poisonous substance and named Bhullar.

Opposition leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Randhawa died by suicide after consuming Celphos. He also said that Randhawa was allegedly forced to accept a 10 lakh bribe.

"(He) claimed pressure to award a tender to the minister's aide, said he chose a legitimate bidder instead," the senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader wrote on X.

"(He) alleged he was called to the minister's place, assaulted, and attempts were made to record a video," Majithia said.

👉 A young life lost in Amritsar amid grave allegations of torture linked to AAP minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

👉 Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager, Warehouse Corporation Amritsar, died by suicide after consuming Celphos.

👉 Resident of Ranjit Avenue, was handling… pic.twitter.com/mxcazWPA3i — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) March 21, 2026

Bhullar called the allegations "absolutely baseless and false".

"Our party always supports the truth and always stands with the truth. So, I want those allegations against me to be investigated properly. As long as this investigation is not completed, I will request the party and request our Chief Minister to approve my resignation from my ministerial post," the MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran posted on Facebook.