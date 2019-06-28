'Doing What Needs To Be Done': Ram Vilas Paswan On Encephalitis Outbreak

Ram Vilas Paswan said that he was working with Health Minister and Bihar Chief Minister to deal with AES.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that he is doing whatever needs to be done along with Health Minister and Chief Minister of Bihar to deal with the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while there 21 deaths were reported at Kejriwal Hospital.

"If somebody goes there then you call it "nautanki" (drama), if we don't then you say why didn't you go to see. Doing what needs to be done along with the Health Minister and Chief Minister," Mr Paswan told reporters in Patna.

AES is a disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

