Rajinikanth 'Progressing Well, Blood Pressure On Higher Side': Hospital

Rajinikanth was hopitalised on Friday. (File)

Actor-politician Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday over "severe fluctuations" in his blood pressure, is "progressing well", a medical bulletin said this morning. His blood pressure, however, is "still on the higher side", it added.

The 70-year-old megastar was in Hyderabad for his film "Annathe" but the shoot was cancelled earlier this week after four members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. Rajinikanth had tested negative for Covid on Tuesday, Apollo Hyderabad said.

"Rajinikanth who was admitted yesterday is progressing well. He had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by today evening," this morning's statement by the Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, read.

He has been advised "complete rest" and "visitors are not being allowed to meet him," it further added. A decision on his discharge will be taken by the evening, as per the statement.