'Speedy Recovery': Kamal Haasan Wishes Rajinikanth On Twitter

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to vote for a new Assembly in May next year (File)

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday tweeted to wish a swift recovery to megastar Rajinikanth, who was today admitted to hospital in Hyderabad over "severe fluctuations" in his blood pressure. "Wishes for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery," Mr Haasan tweeted in Tamil.



Rajinikanth, 70, was in Hyderabad for his film "Annathe" but the shoot was cancelled earlier this week after four members of the crew tested positive for Covid.

Rajinikanth had tested negative for Covid on Tuesday, Apollo Hyderabad informed.

"Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged," the statement said.

The actor is stable and will spend the night in the hospital, Apollo Hyderabad said in an update this evening. "Rajinikanth is being monitored closely and medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully titrated," it said.

Rajinikanth, whose political plunge had been a matter of much speculation over the last few years, is scheduled to announce the launch date of his political party on December 31, months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Earlier this month, he had announced that his party will contest the Tamil Nadu election. "We will surely win the assembly polls and give honest, transparent, corruption-free, spiritual secular politics without caste, creed or religion. A wonder and miracle will definitely happen," he had tweeted.

Mr Haasan, whose Makkal Needhi Maiam will face its first assembly election, earlier this month, had expressed his willingness to work with Rajinikanth, hinting at a possible alliance.

"Let Rajini speak. We will help each other if required... give up all ego and co-operate if it will benefit the people. We have said this before... nothing new to be said now," he had said.

"(But) we can't take his single word (a reference to Rajinikanth's promise of "spiritual politics" as his party's cornerstone) as a full ideology. Let them explain in detail, then we will speak," he added.

