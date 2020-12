Rajinikant has been admitted to hospital over "severe fluctuations" in his blood pressure, a statement said on Friday.

The mega-star was self-isolating at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Chennai ahead of the announcement of his political party on December 31. He had called off the shoot of his film "Annathe" in Hyderabad after four members of the crew tested positive for Covid.

According to a statement by Apollo hospitals, Hyderabad, Rajinikanth had tested negative for Covid on Tuesday.