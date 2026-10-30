Rajasthan Man With Rs 10,000 Salary Finds Rs 1,00,00,00,00,000 In Account

What happens when a 22-year-old earning Rs 10,000 a month finds out he suddenly has Rs 1,00,00,00,00,000 lying in his account?

A medical store employee in Rajasthan's Sikar found out the hard way when he discovered that Rs 10,000 crore had been deposited in his bank account, only to be frozen nearly immediately through a lien. Not only was the unexpected bounty locked, but also the Rs 55,000 balance that was actually his.

Sameer Khan, who works at Nirmal Medical Point near the Salasar bus stand in Sikar, wanted to recharge his prepaid cellphone number on Wednesday and decided to check his balance. He opened his banking app and entered his PIN, only to find that the balance was zero. He dug further and discovered that a lien of over Rs 10,000 crore had been imposed on his account.

Khan informed his employer, Dheeraj Sharma, and they visited the Sikar cyber police station. The police advised them to contact the bank directly. When Khan did so, he was told the issue had been caused by a technical glitch.

The bank resolved the technical error and the correct balance was eventually restored.

"My earlier balance was around Rs 55,000 and I found out that there was a lien of Rs 10,000 crore. I could not even access the money I had. I went to the police and spoke to the bank and the issue was resolved," Khan said.

His employer, Dheeraj Sharma, said, "Khan has been working for me since January and his salary is Rs 10,000. He told me about the lien of Rs 10,000 crore and I was stunned. This is the first time I have seen something like this."