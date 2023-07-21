Rajasthan Man Thrashes Elder Brother, Drags By Tying To Scooter; Arrested

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, police said. (Representational)

A man has been arrested in Rajasthan's Nagaur district for allegedly thrashing his elder brother and dragging him by tying him to a scooter, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Tausar village in Nagaur on Wednesday when Hansraj Meghwal (35) dragged his elder brother Manohar Meghwal (45) after tying him to a scooter, Station House Officer Ramendra Singh Hada said.

After the purported video of the incident went viral on social media, the police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case against the accused, Mr Hada said.

Hansraj has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is a habitual drunkard and used to often quarrel with his elder brother.

