Kota School Teacher Arrested For Thrashing Girl, 5, Dislocating Her Bone

Police said the father alleged that the teacher thrashed his daughter in school. (representational)

A government schoolteacher has been arrested in Rajasthan's Kota district for allegedly thrashing a five-year-old girl and dislocating her arm bone, police said on Sunday.

Mohammed Sattar was arrested on Saturday evening on a complaint from the father of the girl, a Class 1 student of the Khedarasulpur government senior secondary school, they said.

The case has been registered at the Kaithun police station of the district. The accused will be produced before a court on Sunday, Circle Officer (Kota Rural) Gagendra Singh said.

The girl's father has alleged that Mr Sattar thrashed his daughter in school on Saturday, the officer said.

The teacher has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act, Circle Inspector, Kaithun police station, Harlal Meena said.

Mr Sattar allegedly thrashed the girl and pulled her arm, causing dislocation of the bone, he said.

The matter is being probed, Mr Meena said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)