On Camera, Karnataka Sanskrit Teacher Kicks, Thrashes Student For Using Phone

A disturbing video of a Sanskrit teacher at Sri Guru Tippeswamy Temple's residential Veda school in Karnataka, thrashing and kicking a student for using a phone, went viral, sparking outrage.

The clip shows the teacher, identified as Veeresh Hiremath, confronting the student for a few minutes before pinning him to the ground and kicking him. He allegedly thrashed the boy after he was using a phone to call his parents.

Despite the student's hand being injured, the teacher continued to beat him.

The temple's executive officer, Gangadhar, filed a complaint, and the Nayakanahatti Police have registered a case.

Shortly after the case was filed, the accused teacher went missing.

Police have launched a search operation to track him, officials said.

The tehsildar visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Some parents also protested near the school, demanding action against the teacher.

The minister for women and child welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, has assured strict action against the teacher.

"I have just learnt about this deeply disturbing incident from Nayakanahatti, where a school student was subjected to brutal assault by a teacher. No one should ever be treated in such a manner, especially not children. I will personally look into this case and ensure that strict action is taken against the person found guilty. I have also directed the officials of my department to submit a detailed report on the incident at the earliest," she said.