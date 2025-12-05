Cop Burnt Alive After Car Rams Divider, Bursts Into Flames In Karnataka

A police inspector was burnt alive after his car hit a divider and burst into flames on the outskirts of Annigeri town in Karnataka's Dharwad district.

The victim, identified as Inspector Salimath, was serving with the Haveri Lokayukta office. He was travelling from Gadag towards Hubballi when the accident occurred on the National Highway.

Visuals from the spot showed the car, a Hyundai i20, engulfed in flames, with fire pouring out of the vehicle. Nearby travellers were seen attempting to rescue the police officer, while others shouted warnings to stay back as the blaze grew dangerously intense.

By the time locals alerted authorities and fire personnel reached the spot, the vehicle was already completely engulfed in flames. Once the blaze was brought under control, the inspector's charred body was found inside the car.

Preliminary reports indicate that the inspector was on his way to visit his family in Gadag.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash and further probe is underway.