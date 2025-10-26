'He Would Never Die By Suicide': Father Of NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Kota

The father of a NEET-UG exam aspirant from Odisha who was found dead in his hostel room in Kota said that his son would never die by suicide.

On Saturday, Roshan Kumar Patra, 24, was found dead in his hostel room in Kota's Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

The police have begun an investigation into the case.

The Last Call With Victim

Speaking with NDTV, Patra's father, Radhashyam, said on Saturday, "My son was quite happy when we spoke to him last night. He spoke with us for about 40 minutes during both an audio call and a video call."

Radhashyam emphasised that he was certain his son would never take his own life. "My son was also a topper," he added.

Patra, a resident of Odisha's Ganjam district, had been staying in the hostel in Kota with his cousin and friends.

Victim's Body Covered With Blood

The police said that Patra and his friends studied late into Friday night. However, when Patra failed to open his door on Saturday morning, his cousin and friends assumed he was sleeping.

When he didn't come out for lunch, they knocked on his door. Upon not getting a response, Patra's friends informed the warden.

The warden opened the door with a duplicate key and found Patra lying face down on the bed. The 24-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Radhashyam told NDTV that Patra's cousin said while the door was broken, the victim's body was covered with blood, and he was also undressed.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar in Behrampur)

