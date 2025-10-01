Rajasthan Man Trying To Mediate Dispute Shot Dead, Case Filed

A 29-year-old man attempting to mediate an altercation between two groups was shot dead at Ramgarh village in Kota district, police said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case of murder against six persons, some of whom have been detained, including the key accused, they said.

The victim has been identified as Shankar Charan (29), a resident of Ramgarh under the Mandana police station limits.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when two groups of people returning from a temple after attending a religious ceremony engaged in a quarrel over some past enmity, Kota (Rural) SP Sujit Shankar said.

Seeing the two groups fight, Shankar Charan tried to pacify them when a man belonging to one of the groups opened fire from a country-made pistol, hitting the victim from a close range, the SP said.

Shankar Charan was rushed to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the officer said, adding that the key accused – identified as Shyamlal Charan – was a relative of the victim.

Police have detained Shyamlal along with a few others for questioning, the officer said.

Apart from Shyamlal, the other accused have been identified as Balram, Bhuriya, Bhanwarlal, Kishan and Balu, all from Ramgarh village.

Shyamlal and Balram were recently released from prison in an attempt to murder case, the SP said.

