Ravana Effigy's Face Refuses To Burn During Dussehra Celebrations In Kota

A towering Ravana effigy, erected to be burnt as part of Dussehra celebrations, stood with its face intact even after the rest of it was set ablaze in Kota, Rajasthan. The organisers and spectators looked on as the 233-foot figure, decorated for the festival, had a sensor-based ignition system glitch, forcing the municipal fire brigade to step in.



After a lot of effort, including the use of a hydraulic crane, the effigy's head was finally consumed by flames.



This year's Ravana effigy was officially the tallest in India, surpassing the 210-foot record set in Delhi in 2024. Alongside it, 60-foot effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnath were also ignited as part of the celebrations.



Manual Intervention Ensures Completion Of The Burn



A sensor malfunction interrupted the automated burning of the effigy. This prompted the municipal fire brigade to use a hydraulic crane to finish burning Ravana's colossal structure. Thousands of people had assembled at the Dussehra grounds, eagerly anticipating the iconic event. Despite the technical glitch, the team's efforts ensured the ceremony proceeded smoothly, delivering an unforgettable spectacle for the crowd.



Inauguration Of Kota Dussehra Fair



The 132nd National Dussehra Fair was inaugurated in a grand ceremony attended by three-time Member of Parliament and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The ceremonial torch was lit by Ijyaraj Singh, head of Kota's erstwhile royal family, who led a procession featuring Lord Lakshminarayan to the Dussehra grounds.



Addressing the crowd, the chief minister extended greetings on Vijayadashami and highlighted the cultural and symbolic importance of the festival. “This occasion represents the triumph of justice over injustice,” he said. “The Kota Dussehra is a celebration of our cultural heritage, religious beliefs and traditions. This year's 233-foot Ravana effigy has set a new record.”



The huge effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath were created for over four months by a 25-member team led by 58-year-old artisan Tejendra Chauhan from Ambala.