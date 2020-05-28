Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide Along With 3 Children In Rajasthan

No one was present at the time of the incident, police said. (Representational)

A woman allegedly committed suicide along with her three children by jumping into a reservoir in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Khara Mahechan village. All four drowned, Sindhari police station incharge Jetharam said.

The dead have been identified as Pappu Devi (30) and her three children -- Kavita (6) Manish (4) and Suresh (2).

The officer said that the woman's eldest daughter survived as she was with maternal grandmother. No one was present at the time of the incident.

He said the relatives of the dead have been informed. Post-mortem will be done on Thursday after they arrive.

The cause for incident has not been confirmed, but the woman apparently took the step due to some dispute with her husband.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)