Woman Killed, Son Injured In Stampede At 'Pushpa 2' Screening in Hyderabad

According to the police, thousands had gathered at the theatre to watch the film.

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her nine-year-old son was seriously injured during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at a theatre in Hyderabad Wednesday evening, police said. The incident took place at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre as massive crowds thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun.

Chaos erupted outside the theatre when fans surged to see the actor, who had arrived with music director Devi Sri Prasad for the screening. According to police, the theatre's main gate collapsed under the pressure of the crowd.

The police resorted to lathi charge to control the mob. Despite efforts to maintain order, the stampede turned fatal. The injured boy was rushed to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, thousands had gathered at the theatre not only to watch the film but also to see members of the film's production team. Additional police reinforcements were called in to prevent further escalation.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule', directed by Sukumar is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' and is scheduled for release across 10,000 screens in multiple languages. Plans for a 3D version were scrapped due to delays in post-production, although screenings are set to proceed in 2D and 4DX formats.

The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, with Fahadh Faasil reprising his role. Amid the hype, ticket prices were hiked in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, sparking petitions in courts. The Telangana High Court allowed the release to proceed despite objections.

