Bhagwant Mann Sacks Minister, Party Says 'Zero Tolerance For Corruption'

In an unprecedented move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today sacked his Health Minister Vijay Singla from the cabinet on corruption charges reportedly after solid evidence was found against him. Mr Singla was allegedly demanding a one per cent commission on tenders.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took the step after he received complaints against the Minister. This is only the second time in the country's history that a Chief Minister has taken such strict action against their own cabinet colleague. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in 2015 sacked one of his Ministers on corruption charges.

"Not even one per cent corruption will be tolerated," Mr Mann said in a video message. "The people have voted for an AAP government with a lot of hope, we have to live up to it. As long as mother India has a son like Arvind Kejriwal and a soldier like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue," he added. He further claimed that Mr Singla had admitted to wrongdoings.

The party said the big decision was taken in accordance with Arvind Kejriwal's anti-corruption model.

The police have been directed to register a case against Mr Singla.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha lauded the decision, claiming that his party is the only one with the integrity and courage to take action against its own leaders.

"Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage & uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption.

We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab.

ZERO TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION.

Commendable decision by CM @BhagwantMann," he tweeted.

"All of us are soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal who took an oath that he will root out corruption. There's no room for even one per cent corruption," Mr Mann said.