'Porsche Crash Accused's Age Needs To Be Considered': Bombay High Court's Top Quotes

The police claimed that the teen was drunk while driving the Porsche. (FILE)

Here Are Bombay High Court's Top Quotes:

"We allow the petition and order his release. The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) shall be in the care and custody of the petitioner (paternal aunt)." "Amid the immediate reaction to the accident, the kneejerk reaction and the public outcry, the CCL's age was not considered."' "The CCL is under 18 years old. His age needs to be considered." " We are bound by law, the aims and objectives of the Juvenile Justice Act and must treat him as any child in conflict with law, despite the seriousness of the crime." "He is already under rehabilitation which is a primary objective and already referred to a psychologist and the sessions with the psychologist shall be continued." The order was passed in a plea filed by the 17-year-old boy's paternal aunt, who claimed he was illegally detained and sought his immediate release. The police claimed that the teen was drunk while driving the luxury car when it hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19.



Post a comment

A 17-year-old boy who was involved in the Porsche car accident that killed two techies in Pune last month has been granted a big relief by the Bombay High Court which ordered that he should be released immediately from an observation home.