Aryan Khan Case Witness Sent To Judicial Custody In Cheating Case

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) independent witness in the Mumbai cruise raid case Kiran Gosavi has been sent to Judicial custody by a Pune court on Tuesday in a cheating case registered against him at Faraskhana police station.

Gosavi, till now, was in police custody.

On October 28, Gosavi, a key witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested, was held by Pune City Police in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh in the year 2018.

He had allegedly duped one Chinmay Deshmukh, promising to get him a job in Malaysia and collected Rs 18 lakh. Deshmukh filed a complaint against Gosavi in 2018 and a chargesheet was filed in the case.

Since then, he has been on the run.

On October 31, the Pune Police had lodged one more case against Gosavi at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening a victim and on conspiracy related sections.

The Pune City Police informed that Gosavi has been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b) for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

