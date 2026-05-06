Protesters Ask Arunachal Chief Minister To Step Aside Amid Corruption Probe

Protesters led by the Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) are demanding that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu step aside during the ongoing probe against him after the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the matter.

The protests against CM Khandu began after the top court ordered a preliminary inquiry against him in connection with public works contracts involving his family members over the past ten years.

At protest sites, protesters said the issue is not about proving guilt but ensuring a fair and transparent investigation. To avoid alleged pressure or influence during the CBI probe, ACS members urged that people in higher positions stay away from the investigation, saying this would help build public trust.

Meanwhile, CM Pema Khandu has dismissed the corruption charges against him and denied any wrongdoing during his tenure. The Arunachal CM also welcomed the court's order for a preliminary inquiry by the CBI and extended his full support to the probe agency.

"I have no involvement in this matter. I welcome the CBI preliminary inquiry ordered by the Supreme Court and the Arunachal Pradesh government will extend full cooperation. The truth will come out — doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jayega," Khandu said on Tuesday.

Seeking CM Khandu's resignation, ACS Chairman Byabang Joram said a fair probe is not possible while the CM remains in office.

ACS leaders said their protest is not politically motivated. They said it is about accountability and due process. They also added that if no wrongdoing is found, Pema Khandu should continue in office.