Priyanka Gandhi's Tweet On Economic Slowdown Has A Cricket Twist. Watch

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi used an example from the cricket world to take a swipe at the centre over the economic slowdown.

"For taking a good catch, it is important to keep your eyes on the ball and have true spirit of the game. Otherwise you will keep blaming gravity, Maths, Ola-Uber and other things. Issued in public interest for Indian economy," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted with a video from a cricket game where a fielder is seen taking a difficult catch near the boundary line.

Her sharp attack at the government came a day after Union Minister Piyush Goyal was trolled online for an inadvertent error while defending the economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

सही कैच पकड़ने के लिए अंत तक गेंद पर नजर और खेल की सच्ची भावना होनी जरुरी है। वरना आप सारा दोष #gravity, गणित, ओला-उबर और इधर-उधर की बातों पर मढ़ते रहेंगे।



भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए जनहित में जारी। pic.twitter.com/3zqBnoIZYp — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 13, 2019

"If you're looking at a five trillion dollar economy, the country will have to grow at 12%. Today it's growing at 6%. Don't get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity..." the minister had said.

Twitter was quick to point out that it was Newton and not Einstein who discovered gravity and hilarious memes and jokes followed.

Mr Goyal's apparent gaffe came within days of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comment attributing the auto sector crisis to millennials' preference for Uber and Ola cabs which had set off a flurry of criticism on social media.

