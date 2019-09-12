'Math Didn't Help Einstein Discover Gravity': Piyush Goyal On Economy

"Maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity," Piyush Goyal said. (File)

Union minister Piyush Goyal's defence of the economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government led to an inadvertent error on the discovery of gravity, setting Twitter buzzing. Jokes and memes flooded the social media platform as some aghast users pointed to another Union minister, Nirmala Sitharaman's comment on millennials - while explaining the auto sector slowdown -- days before.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Board of Trade in Delhi, Mr Goyal advised people not to get into the calculation seen on television. "If you're looking at a five trillion dollar economy, the country will have to grow at 12%. Today it's growing at 6% ," he said. "Don't get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity... If you'd only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I don't think there would have been any innovation in this world," he added.

Twitter promptly pointed out that it was Newton and not Einstein who discovered gravity, both names to shot up the trending lists.

Yesterday, finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comment linking millennials' preference for Uber and Ola cabs to the auto sector crisis had set off a flurry of criticisms on social media. Sarcastic hashtag "#BoycottMillennials" quickly became a top trend.

Ms Sitharaman said millennials choosing app-based cab aggregators over committing money to EMIs for new cars had affected the auto sector, which has seen double-digit fall in sales for both two and four-wheeler manufacturers.

The BJP has been under repeated Congress attack over the flagging economy, that is witnessing job cuts across various sectors, and defend its ambitious target of containing fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

Earlier today, Congress's Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "What India needs isn't propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start".

