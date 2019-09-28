President Ram Nath Kovind On 3-Day Visit To Jharkhand

President Kovind and his wife will return to Delhi on September 30. (File photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind and wife Savita Kovind arrived in Ranchi on Saturday on a three-day visit to Jharkhand.

Governor Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra and senior officers welcomed them at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

The President, who will stay at Raj Bhavan overnight, will attend a programme of Vikas Bharti a non-governmental organisation, in Gumla on Sunday, officials said.

After the function, he will visit Deoghar to offer prayers at the Baidyanath temple and return to the state capital.

On September 30, he will attend the convocation ceremony of Ranchi University and return to Delhi the same day, the official added.

