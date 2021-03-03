President Ram Nath Kovind Gets First Dose Of Covid Vaccine In Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Tuesday and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

According to tweets on his official handle, the President, 75, was accompanied by his daughter when the vaccine dose was administered to him at the army's Research and Referral Hospital.

President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his daughter, was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Army R&R Hospital, Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/xf6VQ6pIwS — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 3, 2021

The President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.