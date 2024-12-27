Manmohan Singh Gave New Direction To Country's Economy: Ram Nath Kovind

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid glowing tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying that he took over the reins as Union finance minister at a time when the country faced a crisis on the economic front.

Describing the death of Dr Singh as his personal loss, Mr Kovind said at a programme in the city that Dr Singh embodied humility and humbleness.

"Never heard an offensive, unparliamentary word from him," Mr Kovind said.

Dr Singh gave a new direction in the economy to the country and steered the country at a critical juncture, Mr Kovind said, adding that "Manmohan Singh will be remembered as 'adhunik nirmata sudharak' (modern reformer who built up the economy)." Dr Singh took over the helms at a crucial time for Indian economy and steered the nation on the economic front, Mr Kovind said.

Stating that for him it was a personal loss no less than losing a near and dear ones, Mr Kovind said he has many memories to cherish about Dr Singh.

Mr Kovind described Dr Singh "as a confluence of spirituality and science," who embodied the values and ethos of Bharat.

Dr Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the prime minister during 2004-14.

