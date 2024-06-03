Porsche Car Crash Case: Pune RTO Submits Report To Police

Sources said the Porsche Taycan electric luxury car was imported in March

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has sent its report on the May 19 Porsche car crash in Kalyani Nagar to the Pune police, an official said on Monday.

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a drunk minor boy.

"We have submitted our report related to the accident involving a Porsche car to the investigating officer in the case," said Pune Regional Transport Officer Sanjiv Bhor, though he refused to divulge details.

Sources said the Porsche Taycan electric luxury car was imported in March by a dealer in Karnataka capital Bengaluru before it was sent to Maharashtra for temporary registration.

Representatives from carmaker Porsche too had carried out an inspection of the car following the accident.

