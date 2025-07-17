"We Will Get It Seized": Maharashtra Transport Minister's Warning On Illegal Bike-Taxis

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik spoke to ANI about illegal bike-taxis in Mumbai and stated that the administration seized 72 cars during raids at 138 locations yesterday, with action being taken in coordination with the RTOs and police.

He said to ANI, "The state government has confiscated 72 vehicles yesterday, and they have raided 138 places. Many of our officers were involved; we had organised that programme for a day. If any action is taken on this, it will be done through our RTO."

He added, "We will also work with the police so that if responsible people catch anyone in the wrong way, then the state government's vehicle should be brought on the road only after taking permission from the state government. If a vehicle comes on any road illegally, we will get it seized with full force."

This comes after the Mumbai Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched a joint crackdown involving 20 units across various parts of Mumbai, resulting in the seizure of approximately 78 bike taxis. The transport office has also taken action against 123 vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel.

The Mahrashtra RTO said in an official statement, "Against this backdrop, special teams of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai launched a joint crackdown through 20 units across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel. During the operation, action was taken against a total of 123 vehicles engaged in illegal transport activities, out of which 78 bike taxis were seized."

"Additionally, criminal cases have been registered against the concerned drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act, and further legal proceedings are underway against the operators of these unauthorised apps as well," it added.

The Transport Department has earlier received several complaints from some passengers travelling using unauthorised bike taxi services.

In response, an immediate investigation was initiated. The inquiry revealed that certain unregistered apps and illegal bike taxi operators have been operating without obtaining permission from the government to carry out passenger transport. This not only results in revenue loss for the state but also poses a serious threat to passenger safety.

Notably, as per Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is mandatory to obtain a valid permit to operate any passenger transport service. However, it has been found that some app-based companies and drivers are blatantly violating these rules and engaging in illegal transportation activities.

