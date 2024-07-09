PM Modi Receives Russia's Top Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday received the the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for exceptional services in promoting bilateral ties between the two countries.

PM Modi is the first Indian leader to get such a recognition.

"Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India," PM Modi said in a post on X after receiving the award by President Putin.

Established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle is the highest state decoration of Russia.