PM Modi Wishes Argentina's President Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery to Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez who tested positive for Covid-19.

"My best wishes to President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina for a quick recovery from COVID-19. @alferdez," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

Mr Fernandez thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes. His tweet when translated read, "My sincere thanks to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India @narendramodi for your good wishes for my speedy recovery. The entire world must join forces to minimize the effects of the pandemic. We must work together to achieve this."

According to CNN, just over two months after receiving the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19, Fernandez tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a series of tweets posted Friday evening, his birthday, the Argentinian President said fever and slight headache had prompted him to get tested, as per CNN.

"I'm already isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of my personal doctor," he said. "I have contacted the people I met in the last 48 hours to assess whether they constitute close contact."